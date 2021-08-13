Trading S.A. Ares Sells 257,800 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,057,787 shares in the company, valued at $134,773,078.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $1,416,534.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 780,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,294. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.