TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to C$15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TAC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

