TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on August 18th (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RNAZ) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 18th. TransCode Therapeutics had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on July 9th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During TransCode Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $3.04 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.00.
About TransCode Therapeutics
