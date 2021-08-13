TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $614.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $650.49. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.