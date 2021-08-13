TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $600.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $614.37 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

