Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.79. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 57,094 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $730.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

