Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,782.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,782 ($23.28) and last traded at GBX 1,762.79 ($23.03), with a volume of 434681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,740.50 ($22.74).

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,695.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.