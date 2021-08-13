Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Gap Up to $9.38

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $10.16. Trean Insurance Group shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 1,111 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIG. William Blair cut Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $510.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,064,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 679,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 335,282 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $3,837,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 189,160 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

