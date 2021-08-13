TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE THS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.25.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

