Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRVN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $210.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.43. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

