Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report $327.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.55 million to $330.45 million. Trex reported sales of $231.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.