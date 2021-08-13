Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,409 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group comprises about 11.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $82,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,995. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.82.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

