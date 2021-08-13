Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 31,951 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,951 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren comprises approximately 2.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.23% of Ralph Lauren worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,745,000 after buying an additional 51,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,942. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.92. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

