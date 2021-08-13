Trinity Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 95,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,696. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $63.82.

