TROY Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. TROY has a total market capitalization of $81.70 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00155968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,740.44 or 0.99943134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00857469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

