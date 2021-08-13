TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys 76,251 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 131.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,251 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.7% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,677,600 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73.

