TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys Shares of 7,704 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,141. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of -157.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

