TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.30. The stock had a trading volume of 182,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

