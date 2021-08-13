TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 199 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.31. 17,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,279. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

