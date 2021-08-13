TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 40 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 132,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 21,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $542.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $507.58. The company has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $546.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

