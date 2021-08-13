TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading Up 5% This Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $10.85 million and $69,178.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00904192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00114495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00152637 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

