Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 85.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

