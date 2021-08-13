Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callaway Golf in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

ELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

ELY opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

