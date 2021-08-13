Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

