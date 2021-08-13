Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$13.00 Price Target

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$13.00 price target by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.61.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE CVE traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$10.40. 1,394,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402,646. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.16. The firm has a market cap of C$20.98 billion and a PE ratio of 236.36.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.