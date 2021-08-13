Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $743.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 over the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,832,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,363,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.