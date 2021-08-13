Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:TPC opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

