Tuttle Tactical Management Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,683 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in G Squared Ascend I were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSQD. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,015,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

GSQD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,736. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

