Tuttle Tactical Management Has $2.28 Million Position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,077 shares during the period. CITIC Capital Acquisition makes up 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.83% of CITIC Capital Acquisition worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,635,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,000,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

CCAC stock remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,522. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

