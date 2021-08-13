Tuttle Tactical Management Lowers Stock Holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Tuttle Tactical Management reduced its position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,093 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAQ. Knott David M purchased a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,612. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

