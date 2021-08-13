Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.98. 28,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,292. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

