Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 1,869 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $6.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $608.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,216. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.96 and a 52-week high of $618.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $535.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $36,082,270 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.90.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

