Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.
Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.
Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.79.
In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
