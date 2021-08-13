Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

