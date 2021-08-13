U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lifted by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

