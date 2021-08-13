UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hydro One (TSE:H)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.40.

Shares of H stock opened at C$31.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.54. The firm has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

