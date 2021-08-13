Ultra One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.01 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ultra has a total market cap of $212.91 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

