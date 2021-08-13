UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $700.73 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, UMA has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $700.73 million and approximately $45.15 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.25 or 0.00024232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,207,861 coins and its circulating supply is 62,275,209 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

