Unido EP (UDO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00138761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00154671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.58 or 1.00098251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.55 or 0.00862288 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,970,521 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

