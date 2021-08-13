UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,567. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.