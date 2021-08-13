Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $747.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 91.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,926 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Unitil by 22.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 1,155.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 112,231 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at $3,905,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unitil by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 78,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

