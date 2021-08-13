Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Up 6.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) rose 6.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $115.12 and last traded at $114.31. Approximately 27,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,742,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.15.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,170,626 shares of company stock worth $115,711,564 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $200,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion and a PE ratio of -109.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.47.

Unity Software Company Profile (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

