Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

UPST stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.41. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $191.89.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

