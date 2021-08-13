Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UTZ stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 1,086,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,129. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.72. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

