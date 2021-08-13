Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 3.8%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 5,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,473,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.52 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Uxin by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the first quarter worth $31,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

