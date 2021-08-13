VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,367,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

