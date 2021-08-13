Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.