Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.24.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC opened at $423.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

