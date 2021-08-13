Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 717 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.67.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.