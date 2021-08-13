Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,817 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $48.84 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

