Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,817 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $48.84 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.