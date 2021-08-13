Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

